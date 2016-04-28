WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department
said on Thursday that Syria's air strike on a hospital in Aleppo
was "reprehensible," and it called on Russia to use its
influence to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government to stop the attacks.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington was
still learning more about the attack on a hospital supported by
the Doctors Without Borders medical charity but that there
appeared to be several dozen casualties.
"Once again we call on the regime to cease these absolutely
senseless attacks, which are of course violations of the
cessation of hostilities," Kirby said, calling the bombing
"reprehensible."
He said the attack bore the hallmarks of attacks that the
Syrian government has carried out on medical facilities and
first responders in the past. Kirby said the Syrian cessation of
hostilities was "very much in peril" because of the ongoing
violations.
