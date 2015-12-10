LONDON Dec 10 Islamic State militants are engaged in an oil trade worth as much as $40 million a month with large volumes sold to the government of President Bashar al-Assad and some finding its way into Turkey, senior U.S. Treasury official Adam Szubin said on Thursday.

"ISIL is selling a great deal of oil to the Assad regime," Szubin, acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence with the U.S. Treasury, said at Chatham House in London. "Some is coming across the border into Turkey."

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Guy Faulconbridge)