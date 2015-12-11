(Adds White House comment; changes dateline to
PARIS/WASHINGTON, previous PARIS )
PARIS/WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss
the situation in Syria and Ukraine, U.S. officials said on
Friday.
Kerry will also attend talks on the Syria crisis in Paris on
Monday, the State Department said in a statement.
In Washington, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the
top agenda item for Kerry in Moscow will be Russia's failure to
implement the Minsk ceasefire agreement. He said Russian support
for separatists in eastern Ukraine "is destabilizing that
country and is undermining their territorial integrity."
Kerry will also discuss the fight against Islamic State with
Putin, Earnest said, and repeat the U.S. view that "Russia
should focus their efforts on ISIL and seek to integrate their
efforts into the broader international coalition that's led by
the United States to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL."
Islamic State is also known by the acronyms ISIL and ISIS.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Additional reporting by Doina
Chiacu in Washington; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Maria
Kiselyova and Tom Brown)