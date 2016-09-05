MOSCOW, Sept 5 There is no basis for dramatic
statements after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry failed to strike a deal on
Syria, Interfax news agency quoted a source at the Russian
foreign ministry as saying on Monday.
"The process will continue," Interfax cited the source as
saying. "There are no reasons for such dramatic statements as
those being made by some (U.S.) State Department sources, that
nothing has been achieved."
The two met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the
eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. The meeting ended without a
deal on Syria and differences remain, a senior State Department
Official said earlier.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Lidia Kelly and Andrew
Osborn)