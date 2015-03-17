GENEVA, March 17 Three European countries have
sought cooperation and information on alleged war crimes
committed in Syria's war for use in domestic court cases, a
United Nations human rights investigator said on Tuesday.
Karen Koning AbuZayd, an American member of the U.N.
commission of inquiry, told a news conference that the
Geneva-based investigators had "already responded to some
requests using our database" but gave no specifics.
"Three governments have asked so far," she later told
reporters.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)