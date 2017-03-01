GENEVA, March 1 United Nations investigators
will share their list of suspected war criminals in Syria's war
with a quasi-prosecutorial U.N. body being set up in Geneva at
the General Assembly's request, panel chairman Paulo Pinheiro
said on Wednesday.
Pinheiro, speaking to a news conference after his Commission
of Inquiry released its report on crimes committed by both sides
during the fall of Aleppo, said: "We are completely open. Of
course the list of perpetrators will be shared."
Asked about the panel's failure to attribute any specific
war crime in Aleppo to Russian forces, which use the same
aircraft as its Syrian government ally to carry out air strikes,
he said: "We will continue to investigate and attribute if and
when we can prove it."
