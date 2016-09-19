* UN investigators want to interview Syrian victims
* Sharing evidence has led to "successful prosecution"
* "We must be ready for a future tribunal" - Del Ponte
* Panel probing use of chemical weapons, incendiary bombs
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 19 U.N. investigators reported on
Monday they found it increasingly difficult to interview newly
arrived Syrian refugees in Europe and urged countries to allow
access to them to help document suspected war crimes.
Their inquiry panel, which says it has a confidential list
of suspects on all sides who have committed war crimes or crimes
against humanity, called again for major powers to refer Syria
to the International Criminal Court.
"We are appealing to countries inside Europe hosting newly
arrived Syrian refugees to grant us access and remove any
barriers to our work," Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the U.N.
Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told the U.N. Human Rights
Council.
He declined to name the countries hampering investigators'
access to Syrian refugees. Most have gone to Germany and Sweden
while others remain stuck in Greece and Italy seeking asylum.
"Time is of the essence, particularly if the Commission is
to continue preparing well-documented reports on the current
situation in the country, rather than reports of a historical
nature," Pinheiro said.
Vitit Muntarbhorn, a panel member, said it was investigating
allegations of chlorine gas being used in the Maqsoud area of
Aleppo in April and also of chemical weapons used in August.
It was also looking into alleged use of incendiary weapons -
both "phosphorus and napalm" - in the Syrian cities of Hama,
Homs and part of Damascus, he told Reuters.
The panel said earlier this month that it had a database of
some 5,000 detailed interviews and information, some of which is
being shared with European governments seeking to prosecute
their nationals fighting as foreign militants in Syria.
"There have been cases of successful prosecution which our
information has aided," Pinheiro told the 47-member Geneva forum
on Monday without elaboration.
Carla del Ponte, a panel member and former U.N. war crimes
prosecutor, said: "We need a formal investigation to be done as
soon as possible. Time is passing and we must be ready for a
future tribunal. Don't forget, 'no peace without justice'."
"I think it's time that the Security Council is doing
something because it is incredible after five years, no justice
for the victims," she told reporters.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday that U.S.
coalition air strikes which hit Syrian army positions near Deir
al-Zor on Saturday were a "flagrant aggression".
Syrian Ambassador Hussam Eddin Aala, addressing the rights
council, denounced "this treacherous, deliberate, pre-planned
American aggression" that he said had killed dozens of Syrian
soldiers and paved the way for an Islamic State attack.
Russia has backed Assad in Syria's five-year civil war while
the United States has supported non-Islamist rebel forces
fighting to topple him.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)