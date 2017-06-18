WASHINGTON, June 18 A U.S. warplane on Sunday
shot down a Syrian military aircraft that dropped bombs near
U.S.-backed fighters in Syria, the U.S. military said.
The U.S. Central Command issued a statement saying the plane
was downed "in collective self-defense of Coalition-partnered
forces," identified as fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces
near Tabqah.
The Syrian army said earlier that the U.S.-led coalition
shot down one of its planes during a combat mission against
Islamic State militants. Washington is leading an alliance in
the fight against Islamic State in Syria.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)