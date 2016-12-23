Freeport-McMoran reports quarterly profit vs. year-earlier loss
Jan 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded $4.1 billion in one-time charges.
BEIRUT Dec 23 The Damascus water authority has been forced to cut supplies coming into the Syrian capital for a few days and use reserves instead after rebels polluted the water with diesel, it said on Friday.
The al-Fija spring which supplies Damascus with water is in the rebel-held Wadi Barada valley northwest of the capital in a mountainous area near the Lebanese border.
The government controls much of the surrounding territory and on Friday carried out aerial attacks and shelled the rebel-held area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A military news outlet run by Syrian government ally Hezbollah said the rebels in the Wadi Barada valley had refused to leave the area and as a result the Syrian Arab Army began an offensive against them on Friday morning.
Through a series of so-called settlement agreements and army offensives, the Syrian government, backed by Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, has been steadily suppressing armed opposition around the capital. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; editing by David Clarke)
Jan 25 United Technologies Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, and reiterated its 2017 profit and sales forecasts, buoyed by demand for Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and parts for the aerospace industry.
Jan 25 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by stabilizing demand in industries such as oil and gas, and the company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast.