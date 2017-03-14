(Corrects sixth paragraph to add Syrian ambassador's comment
and make clear he did attend the debate)
* U.N. report says air strikes cut water for 5.5 mln people
* Dozens killed in bombing of school complex
* Evidence of systematic targeting of medical facilities
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 14 Syria's air force deliberately
bombed water sources in December, a war crime that cut off water
for 5.5 million people in and around the capital Damascus, the
U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria
said on Tuesday.
The commission said it had found no evidence of deliberate
contamination of the water supply or demolition by armed groups,
as the Syrian government maintained at the time.
Rebels had controlled the springs of the Wadi Barada valley,
northwest of Damascus since 2012 and faced a major offensive by
Syrian government forces and their allies, despite a ceasefire
deal. The rebels withdrew at the end of January.
The commission, led by Brazilian investigator Paulo
Pinheiro, said there were no reports of people suffering water
contamination on or before Dec. 23, when the Syrian air force
hit al-Fija spring with at least two air strikes.
"While the presence of armed group fighters at (the) spring
constituted a military target, the extensive damage inflicted to
the spring had a devastating impact on more than five million
civilians in both government and opposition controlled areas who
were deprived of regular access to potable water for over one
month," the commission's report said.
Syrian ambassador Hussam Aala did not comment directly on
the attack during a debate at the Human Rights Council in
Geneva, but said his government rejected allegations that it had
attacked civilians or civilian infrastructure.
The attack was one of several war crimes committed by forces
loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the report said.
SCHOOL COMPLEX
In another incident, it said a Sukhoi-22 jet dropped four
bombs on a school complex in opposition-held territory in
October. As aid workers arrived, a second Sukhoi dropped four
more. In all, 21 children and 15 adults died and 114 others were
wounded.
Syria's ally Russia denied the attack took place, the report
said, but evidence from witnesses, photos, satellite imagery and
bomb fragments confirmed Syrian government involvement.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Air
Force deliberately targeted the Haas schools complex," it said.
On Feb. 1, aircraft - most likely Syrian or Russian - bombed
the longstanding and well-marked headquarters of the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent in the town of Idlib, the report said.
And in a series of war crimes, patterns of attacks also
strongly suggested that pro-government forces systematically
targeted medical facilities, said the report, which covered the
period between July 21, 2016, and Feb. 28 this year.
Its publication came less than two weeks after the
commission said that Syrian government aircraft deliberately
bombed and strafed a humanitarian convoy, killing 14 aid
workers, in September last year.
The commission also documented the use of lethal chlorine
gas on multiple occasions by government and pro-government
forces, in the suburbs of Damascus and in Idlib province.
There was no evidence of Russian involvement in chlorine
attacks, the report said.
It also catalogued atrocities by Islamic State and the group
formerly known as the Nusra Front, the two combatants designated
as terrorists by the U.N. Other rebel groups were also blamed
for displacing communities during their offensives.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)