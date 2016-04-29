(New throughout, adds comment by U.S. official)
WASHINGTON, April 29 The United States said on
Friday it was in discussions with Russia about trying to renew
the cessation of hostilities in Syria following the deadly
bombing this week of a hospital in Aleppo.
"Our hope is by refreshing this agreement ... we can build
momentum again toward a broadly observed cessation of
hostilities," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a
briefing.
Efforts to push for an immediate halt to fighting came amid
a surge in fighting between Syrian government forces, backed by
Moscow, and opposition groups supported by a U.S.-led coalition.
A senior State Department official said the United States
was seeking to halt fighting in Latakia and eastern Ghouta near
Damascus as a test case to trying to revive the cessation of
hostilities throughout the country, including in Aleppo.
"This is all something of a test, obviously, that we want to
work, and we are working hard to make sure that it works, so
hopefully in the end it will be open-ended," the official told a
conference call, referring to the planned halt to fighting in
Latakia and eastern Ghouta.
The official said the United States was also trying to stop
the fighting elsewhere in the country, particularly in Aleppo,
which has been the scene of the worst recent violence.
"We are working on all of the areas, it's not just about
Latakia and eastern Ghouta, but also about Aleppo and other
areas where we see problems or potential problems that we're
trying to get this cessation of hostilities back on track," the
official added.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian
counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, discussed ways to strengthen the
ceasefire during a phone conversation on Friday, U.S. and
Russian officials said.
There appeared to be some confusion over what had been
agreed on Latakia and eastern Ghouta suburb and by whom. Syria's
army said a new "regime of calm" would begin from 1 a.m. on
Saturday and last one day in Ghouta and three days in the
northern countryside of the coastal province of Latakia.
But a Syrian army statement said the "regime of calm" would
not include a halt to combat in Aleppo, where the worst fighting
has taken place.
Later, State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a briefing
the plan was to first enforce ceasefires in Latakia and eastern
Ghouta before expanding it to other areas.
(Reporting Lesley Wroughton, Arshad Mohammed, Susan Heavey and
Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)