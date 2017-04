WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House said on Friday that the United States and Russia have been working to renew the cessation of hostilities in Syria, despite the deadly bombing this week of a hospital in Aleppo.

"Our hope is by refreshing this agreement ... we can build momentum again toward a broadly observed cessation of hostilities," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alistair Bell)