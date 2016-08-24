WASHINGTON Aug 24 The United States on
Wednesday condemned the use of chemical weapons by Syria, after
a probe by the United Nations found that Syrian government
troops were responsible for two toxic gas attacks.
"It is now impossible to deny that the Syrian regime has
repeatedly used industrial chlorine as a weapon against its own
people," U.S. National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said
in a statement.
"The United States will work with our international partners
to seek accountability through appropriate diplomatic
mechanisms," Price said. "We urge all UN member states and
parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, including Russia and
Iran, to participate in this effort."
