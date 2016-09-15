UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
MOSCOW, Sept 15 The Syrian Army has begun a staged withdrawal of troops and vehicles from the Castello road, RIA news agency cited Lieutenant-General Vladimir Savchenko, head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre in Syria, as saying on Thursday.
Savchenko said opposition forces were yet to pull back from the road. Government troops had done so to ensure the delivery of humanitarian supplies to eastern Aleppo, RIA reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
MIAMI, Jan 27 Two Florida ports have canceled plans to sign cooperation pacts with Communist-ruled Cuba after state Governor Rick Scott threatened to cancel their funding if they did business with the "Cuban dictatorship."