BEIRUT, March 7 An official in YPG, the Syrian
Kurdish militia, said on Monday that Turkey was firing artillery
shells at its fighters in northern Aleppo province.
Redur Xelil told Reuters the Turkish shells hit the town of
Tel Rifaat, wounding a number of YPG members. Turkey shelled the
group in the same area last month, the monitoring group Syrian
Observatory for Human Right said.
Ankara has been alarmed by the expansion of Kurdish sway in
northern Syria since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
The YPG controls nearly all of Syria's northern frontier with
Turkey, and has been a close ally of the United States in the
campaign against Islamic State in Syria.
(Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by John Davison, editing by
Larry King)