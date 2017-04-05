(Updates with more quotes)
MOSCOW, April 5 A proposed United Nations
resolution on a chemical weapons attack in Syria is
"unacceptable" for Moscow and based on "fake information",
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on
Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, based on totally fake information, the
United States, France and Great Britain have once again planted
- one cannot put it any other way - into the U.N. Security
Council a draft resolution which has a completely anti-Syrian
character," the RIA Novosti agency quoted Zakharova as saying.
The resolution would exacerbate tensions within Syria and
throughout the region, she said.
Zakharova was also quoted by the Interfax news agency as
saying: "We do not believe it is expedient to pass a resolution
on the chemical weapons attack in its present form."
Washington, Paris and London have drawn up a draft U.N.
Security Council statement condemning the attack and demanding
an investigation. Russia has the power to veto it, as it has
done to block all previous resolutions that would harm Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia has suggested it would publicly stand by Assad and
says the chemical incident which killed scores of people was
likely caused by a leak from a depot controlled by Syrian
rebels.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters
Russia would argue at the United Nations that the rebels were to
blame for the chemical contamination.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by
Christian Lowe and Janet Lawrence)