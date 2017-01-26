MOSCOW Jan 26 The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump did not consult Russia before announcing a plan to establish safe zones for refugees in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, our American partners did not consult with us. It's a sovereign decision," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

"It is important that this (the plan) does not exacerbate the situation with refugees, but probably all the consequences ought to be weighed up." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)