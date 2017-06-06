DUBAI, June 6 A Syrian refugee artist has spent
19 months creating a series of paintings in his Brussels studio
showing world leaders as displaced or disenfranchised people and
is showing them in a Dubai gallery.
Abdalla Al Omari's "The Vulnerability Series" includes
paintings of U.S. President Donald Trump as a bedraggled refugee
with a sleeping child in his arms, Russian President Vladimir
Putin as a beggar, as well as former British Prime Minister
David Cameron and former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"My aim somehow shifted from an expression of anger to a
more vivid desire of disarming these figures, (to) picture them
outside their positions of power", Omari told Al Jazeera.
Omari started painting in Damascus shortly after the start
of the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. He fled and was
granted asylum in Belgium.
Gallery visitor Sami Azraq said the portraits were a unique
take on the refugee crisis.
"I do think it's an interesting way or it's a nicer way to
look at the problem rather than our usual news or social media
or other outlets," he said.
(Reporting by Rose Wyatt and Tarek Fahmy; Writing by Mark
Hanrahan in London)