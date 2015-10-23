MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he wanted Iran and Egypt to take part in any future talks on Syria.

Lavrov was speaking in Vienna after a meeting between the United States, Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia which had been called to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

"We requested that future contacts take place in a more representative format," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting, in comments broadcast on Russian state TV. He said that meant including Iran and Egypt in particular. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)