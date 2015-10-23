MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Friday he wanted Iran and Egypt to take part in
any future talks on Syria.
Lavrov was speaking in Vienna after a meeting between the
United States, Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia which had been
called to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war.
"We requested that future contacts take place in a more
representative format," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting,
in comments broadcast on Russian state TV. He said that meant
including Iran and Egypt in particular.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)