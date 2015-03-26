WASHINGTON, March 26 The United States has been in direct, periodic contact with Syrian government officials to discuss the case of missing American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Damascus in 2012, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

The official denied reports that a U.S. official had visited Tice. It is unclear who is holding Tice.

"In addition to working through our Czech protecting power, we have been in periodic, direct contact with Syrian government officials strictly on consular issues, including the case of Austin Tice," the official told Reuters.

"For privacy and security reasons, we cannot provide additional details," the official added.

