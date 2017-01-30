* King to lobby for more military aid turned down by Obama
* Abdullah's backing of Moscow's Syria policy seen as shift
officials
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Jan 29 Jordan's King Abdullah will hold
talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in
Washington on Monday on how to bolster the kingdom's domestic
security amid the growing risk of Islamic State militant
attacks, officials and diplomats said.
They said the monarch, who will be the first Arab leader to
hold talks with the new administration, is scheduled to meet
congressional leaders, senators and senior officials including
Defense Secretary James Mattis in coming days.
A meeting was expected to be arranged with Trump, one
official said, but there was no official confirmation.
The king will address top administration officials about his
country's fears of Islamic State fighters descending southward
to its borders at the end of a U.S.-led campaign whose goal is
to drive them out of their de facto capital of Raqqa in northern
Syria.
"The king will seek a stepped-up campaign against the
extremists and secure extra resources to help ensure the
militants would not be allowed to move towards our borders," one
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Abdullah, a former special operations commander, shares
Trump's views about the priority of fighting the hardline group,
warning repeatedly of its threat to a kingdom that borders
Israel to the west, Syria to the north and Iraq to its east.
The kingdom is among the few Arab states that have taken
part in a U.S-led air campaign against Islamic State militants
holding territory in Iraq and Syria. The country has pockets of
support for the militants and has been eager not to trumpet its
military role in a neighboring Arab country.
Jordanian militants embracing Islamic State ideology killed
at least 10 people in an attack in the southern city of Karak
last December.
A Jordanian guard killed three U.S. servicemen last November
in an attack that Washington did not rule out was politically
motivated and signaled risks of radicalisation from within the
U.S.-equipped Jordanian armed forces.
Two officials said Abdullah was heartened by a new
Republican administration whose emphasis on traditional security
would be a refreshing change from the former Obama
administration's concern over the pace of political reforms,
which was seen in Jordan as interference.
The monarch hopes Mattis will be more responsive to the
extra military funding and equipment the Obama administration
had turned down for one of its key regional allies.
U.S. officials say the kingdom is one of the largest
recipients of its foreign military financing.
U.S. Patriot missiles are stationed in Jordan and the U.S.
Army has hundreds of trainers. Since the start of the Syrian
conflict in 2011, Washington has spent millions of dollars to
set up an elaborate border defence system.
But Washington has been dismayed by the mishandling of a
series of security lapses in the past year, including an attack
by an Islamic State suicide bomber on a U.S.-funded military
outpost on the Syrian border.
'WHAT ARE OUR OPTIONS?'
The king will also seek to ease U.S. concerns over his
strong support of the Russian military campaign in Syria, where
the shift towards Moscow has been interpreted as coming at the
expense of Washington, Jordan's main donor.
Abdullah, who has warm personal ties with Russian President
Vladimir Putin, went to Moscow last week ahead of Washington in
a sign of Russia's rising role in the Middle East
Officials defend Jordan's strong embrace of Moscow's
diplomatic and military drive to reach a political settlement in
Syria that could keep President Bashar al-Assad in power for
years in the absence of a strong counterbalancing U.S role.
"Without Russia, we will not be able to find solutions to
not only the Syrian problem but other regional problems in the
Middle East," Abdullah told reporters in Moscow, adding he
shared with Putin "the same vision of bringing stability to our
region."
Abdullah had accused the Obama administration of failing to
act decisively and leaving Moscow to fill the vacuum.
"What are our options? You have no choice in the absence of
someone else to rely on," said one official in reference to the
Jordanian shift towards Moscow.
In a kingdom whose destiny has been shaped by successive
Arab-Israeli wars, Abdullah will also raise concerns about
Trump's pledge to move Washington's embassy to Jerusalem.
Jordan fears that could bury hopes of a two-state solution
and jeopardise a peace settlement. Officials say it could
unleash a new bout of violence in Palestinian territories with a
spillover into the kingdom where a majority of the population is
of Palestinian origin.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Peter Cooney)