(Adds latest attack, one soldier killed, one wounded)
By Seyhmus, Cakan and Jonny Hogg
DIYARBAKIR Aug 4 Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish
rebel targets in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, Dogan news
agency reported, and three soldiers were killed in two separate
attacks in a neighbouring province, the military said.
Turkish F-16 jets carried out a 35-minute assault on
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets in Daglica, in Hakkari
Province near the border with Iraq, whose northern mountains
offer a relatively safe base for the insurgents.
The air strikes came after two soldiers were killed by a
remote-controlled mine in the neighbouring province of Sirnak.
In a day of apparent tit-for-tat violence, shortly after the
raids by F-16 jets, another soldier was killed and one wounded
when militants attacked a guard post in Sirnak with a
rocket-propelled grenade.
Violence has swept eastern Turkey since last month, when the
outlawed PKK ramped up attacks against Turkish security forces
and Ankara launched reciprocal air strikes against its fighters
in Turkey and northern Iraq.
A senior EU official expressed concern the violence could
jeopardise any efforts to end the PKK's three-decade insurgency.
The prospect of unrest in a country bordering both Iraq and
Syria, focus of Islamic State activity, has aroused broader
disquiet among NATO allies.
The deaths brought the number of Turkish security forces
killed by the PKK since July 20 to at least 19, the worst
bloodshed since a ceasefire agreed in 2013.
The PKK announced it was stepping up attacks in mid-July
over what it said were ceasefire violations by the Turkish
state. Violence has intensified since Turkey began an air
campaign against PKK camps in northern Iraq on July 24, in what
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called a "synchronised fight
against terror".
Turkish jets have also hit Islamic State positions in Syria,
and Turkey has granted permission to the U.S.-led coalition
targeting the militants to use its air bases to launch further
raids.
the Turkish Energy minister said the PKK had sabotaged the
Shah Deniz pipeline, carrying natural gas from Azerbaijan, days
after attacking an oil pipeline pumping crude to Turkey from
Iraq.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir, Ece Toksabay and
Jonny Hogg in Ankara,; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)