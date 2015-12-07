ISTANBUL Dec 7 Turkish banks will be excluded
from Russian sanctions, industry sources told Reuters on Monday,
escaping a crackdown by Moscow that could cost Turkey up to $9
billion in retaliation for the shooting down of a Russian jet
last month.
The Turkish Banking Association has told banks that their
Russian operations will not face sanctions from Moscow, citing
information provided by Denizbank, the Turkish unit
of Russia's Sberbank, two banking sources said.
Denizbank declined to comment.
An official for the Turkish Banking Association confirmed it
had received such information from Denizbank and forwarded it to
other Turkish banks, but declined to give further details.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by
David Dolan and David Holmes)