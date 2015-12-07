(Adds details, context)
By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL Dec 7 Turkish banks will be excluded
from Russian sanctions, industry sources told Reuters on Monday,
escaping a crackdown by Moscow that could cost Turkey up to $9
billion in retaliation for the shooting down of a Russian jet
last month.
The Turkish Banking Association has told banks that their
Russian operations will not face sanctions from Moscow, citing
information provided by Denizbank, the Turkish unit
of Russia's Sberbank, two banking sources said.
Denizbank declined to comment.
An official for the Turkish Banking Association confirmed it
had received such information from Denizbank and forwarded it to
other Turkish banks, but declined to give further details.
Moscow has approved a raft of sanctions in retaliation for
the downing of one of its warplanes. The sanctions are expected
to hit everything from apricots to chicken and could potentially
cost Turkey as much as $9 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet
Simsek said on Monday.
But Moscow has not announced any sanctions affecting the
financial sector.
Many major Turkish banks such as Is Bank and
state-owned lender Ziraat have operations in Russia. Garanti
and Yapi Kredi are also players in Russian
banking.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and David
Holmes)