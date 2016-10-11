ANKARA Oct 11 A proposal by Hillary Clinton,
the Democratic nominee in the U.S. presidential election, to arm
Kurds fighting Islamic State in Syria is "unethical" and not
befitting a NATO ally, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
said on Tuesday.
Clinton said at a debate on Sunday she would consider giving
equipment to U.S.-backed Kurdish militias, despite concerns from
"some circles," referring to NATO member Turkey, which considers
the main Syrian Kurdish milita "terrorists."
Turkey could take action east of the Euphrates River in
Syria if it sees "terrorist activities" there, Yildirim also
told party members in parliament. Turkish forces entered north
Syria in August to push Islamic State from its border and to
curb territorial gains by Syrian Kurds.
