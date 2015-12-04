ANKARA Dec 4 German reconnaissance planes will
soon arrive in Turkey's Incirlik air base to support the
U.S.-led coalition's fight against Islamic State, Turkish Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after a trip to Azerbaijan, Davutoglu
also said the government was considering structural measures to
compensate for the economic impact of Russian sanctions and that
it could support affected companies in sectors including tourism
and agriculture.
Turkey, which has been seeking to diversify its sources of
imported energy to decrease its dependence on Russia, may buy
more than the planned 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural
gas from the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) from Azerbaijan,
Davutoglu also said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Humeyra Pamuk)