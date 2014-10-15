* Growth already stuck below level needed to reduce
unemployment
* Threat of sliding into Syrian war worries investors, hits
lira
* Wave of Kurdish protests hurts peace and revival prospects
in SE
* Reforms needed to boost growth; election looms next June
By Asli Kandemir and Jonny Hogg
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Oct 15 Already struggling for
substantial growth after at least a year of foreign and internal
turmoil, the Turkish economy could have done without an Islamic
State onslaught against Syrian Kurds on Turkey's border.
Investors who until mid-2013 saw Turkey as a relatively safe
bet in a chaotic region are increasingly alarmed that it might
not only be dragged into the war in Syria but also lose the
hard-won prospect of peace and economic revival in its own
Kurdish region.
"This is ethnic turmoil, we are very worried," said Atilla
Yesilada, an economist with the New-York based Global Source
Partners.
"Difficult days are ahead for Ankara, and investors will
eventually see that reality, and will push up the political risk
premium permanently."
So far, Turkey has resisted Western and Kurdish pressure to
enter Syria's complex war by sending its tanks a few metres over
the border to confront the jihadists of Islamic State, who have
already driven 200,000 Syrian Kurds to seek shelter in Turkey.
But by refusing to bolster the Syrian Kurdish forces trying
to defend the town of Kobani, it has infuriated their brethren
in southeast Turkey, whose protests last week reached as far as
Istanbul and Ankara and triggered clashes in which at least 35
people died. A peace process to end a three-decade insurgency by
the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is under severe threat.
Already, the Turkish lira has lost around 2.5 percent
against the dollar since the Kobani crisis started nearly a
month ago, underperforming other emerging market currencies,
while Istanbul's main share index is down around 3
percent. Foreign investors sold a net $500 million in Turkish
equities in September.
"Political risks are a ticking bomb," said Ugur Gurses, a
columnist in the daily Hurriyet and a former central banker. "If
Kobani falls, it will trigger further domestic violence and push
the dollar/lira (exchange rate) through the roof."
Officials are already acknowledging that Turkey is entering
choppy financial waters, while blaming global conditions.
Presenting their medium-term economic plan last week, Deputy
Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek
revised down their growth forecast for this year to 3.3 percent
from 4.0 percent, and for 2015 to 4 percent from 5 percent.
Economists say 5 percent is the minimum need to keep
unemployment, currently around 10 percent, from rising and so
damaging President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, which has based a
decade of political dominance on rising prosperity.
Gurses said growth could even sink to 2.0-2.5 percent,
undermined by lira weakness that was boosting inflation and
reducing domestic demand. "That will be very unpleasant for a
government that is proud of high growth rates," he said.
REFORMS ARE NEEDED
Simsek himself told reporters on Wednesday that Turkey could
not be satisfied with 3-4 percent growth.
"With those numbers, the employment we can create is
limited," he said. "We need to jump onto a high-growth path
again. And the only way to do that is to make micro-level
reforms, which we will announce soon."
After Erdogan came to power in November 2002, Turkey
averaged 7 percent growth until the financial crisis of 2008/09
triggered a recession.
But after bouncing back strongly in 2010, growth has slowed
as the investment climate clouded over, long before the turmoil
of the last few weeks.
Expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would reduce
the availability of cheap funds, and the government took steps
to dampen domestic demand as the current account deficit grew.
That deficit, seen as Turkey's main economic weakness, has
contracted somewhat, but remains near 6 percent of GDP -- about
twice the rate of, say, Brazil or Indonesia -- although cheaper
oil should provide substantial relief next year.
Meanwhile the government now projects inflation of 9.4
percent for end-2014, higher than the central bank's latest
forecast and almost twice the government's target.
Then there is growing political turbulence.
The violent quashing of a mass occupation of Istanbul's
Taksim Square last summer, together with allegations of
corruption among government officials, part of a toxic stand-off
with the influential U.S.-based Islamist cleric Fethullah Gulen,
have damaged Erdogan's standing.
While his critics accuse him of authoritarianism and
judicial manipulation, his AK Party's reputation for
safeguarding investors' interests has also been tarnished.
The Islamic lender Bank Asya says a fall in its
share price is part of a government-orchestrated bid to punish
it for its links to Gulen. The stock's 63 percent slide since
last December has hurt Western investors including M&G
Investment Management and Norges Bank.
While the MSCI global emerging markets index
stands almost exactly where it did a year ago, Istanbul's main
share index is down nearly 10 percent.
Now, the turmoil on the doorstep in Syria threatens to wreck
a flagship government policy with the potential to unlock huge
growth in the southeast, a region of 15 million people shut out
of Turkey's expanding prosperity by its Kurdish conflict.
Turkish warplanes were reported to have attacked PKK targets
in the area at the weekend for the first time since the peace
process began in March 2012.
"For all the Western criticism of Erdogan, investors have
long seen him as better than any previous leader in his efforts
to make peace with the Kurds and open the southeast to foreign
investment," said Jonathan Friedman, Middle East analyst and
associate at the Centre for Turkey Studies (CEFTUS) in London.
"The current unrest threatens to undermine that legacy."
PLANS ON HOLD
For investors in the region's promising hydro power, mining
and oil opportunities, the unrest is a potential "game-changer",
he said, adding that "companies considering new investment are
putting their plans on hold".
Developers have already begun to bring Turkey's building
boom to the southeast on hopes of peace, and both Royal Dutch
Shell and the oil and gas exploration and production
firm Perenco have operations close to Diyarbakir, the biggest
city in the southeast and centre of last week's protests.
Instability has affected companies operating in the area
before. In 2012, before the PKK announced its ceasefire, a
Perenco helicopter was fired upon by suspected Kurdish
militants, media reported.
Even if the Kurdish peace process can be kept on track,
diplomats say any Turkish role, albeit reluctant, in the fight
against Islamic State could invite a terrorist attack that could
devastate its tourism sector, a major source of foreign revenue.
It may all mean that Erdogan's options are narrowing to
secure the legacy he has promised: to lift Turkey from about
17th into the top 10 global economies, with a per capita income
of $25,000, by 2023, the 100th anniversary of the foundation of
the modern state.
After rising in leaps and bounds early in his tenure, per
capita income in dollar terms has stalled at around $11,000
since 2007. Foreign direct investment peaked the same year at
$22 billion, and has since hovered around $12-13 billion a year.
Economists say Turkey is stuck in the "middle income trap",
where rising wages make the exports of an emerging economy less
competitive, stifling the investment that might help it to make
the leap to a developed, high-value-added economy.
A parliamentary election is scheduled for June, and Erdogan,
fresh from being elected president with 52 percent of the vote,
needs his AK Party to win two-thirds of seats to pass
constitutional reforms that would give the post wider executive
powers. Opinion polls suggest that this goal is already very
ambitious.
With growth rates falling, reducing poverty and empowering
the middle class will require structural reforms such as more
comprehensive tax collection, according to Seyfettin Gursel,
director of BETAM, an economic think-tank in Istanbul.
"It means more challenging and politically costly reforms,
and the government's willingness to undertake such reforms
(before an election) is questionable," he said.
All of this comes at a time when the prospect of rate hikes
by the U.S. Federal Reserve could further suck investment out of
emerging markets such as Turkey.
"Local banks are very worried. It is impossible to be
optimistic if you are a local and reading headlines every day,"
one senior treasury manager at a bank told Reuters.
"Investors are switching their portfolios from equities to
bonds. If they start to think that the government's
sustainability and political stability is at risk, then we could
see mass capital outflow."
