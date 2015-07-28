Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ANKARA, July 28 President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday that Turkey would take no step back in its fight against terrorism, after it launched air strikes on Islamic State fighters in northern Syria and on Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq.
"No steps back will be taken in our fight against terrorism, this is a process and it will continue with the same determination," Erdogan told a news conference ahead of his departure on an official visit to China.
He said he expected the NATO military alliance, which holds an emergency meeting on Tuesday, would declare itself ready to take the necessary steps, but gave no details.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order