* PKK says assassinations were to avenge Suruc bombing
* Suicide bomber believed to have travelled to Syria
* Dozens detained after second night of protests
* Twitter blocked as images of blast banned
(Adds government spokesman on plans to tighten border security)
By Orhan Coskun and Dasha Afanasieva
ANKARA, July 22 Kurdish militants claimed
responsibility for the killing of two Turkish police officers on
Wednesday in what they said was retaliation for a suspected
Islamic State suicide bombing which killed 32 mostly young
students.
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said in a statement on one
of its websites that the two police officers were killed at
around 6 a.m. in the southeastern town of Ceylanpinar for
"collaboration with the Daesh (Islamic State) gangs".
Security sources earlier told Reuters the officers were
found dead with bullet wounds to the head in the house they
shared in Ceylanpinar, on the border with Syria about 160 km
(100 miles) east of Suruc, the site of Monday's suicide bombing.
Many of Turkey's Kurds and opposition supporters suspect
President Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling AK Party of covertly
backing Islamic State against Kurdish fighters in Syria,
something the government has repeatedly denied.
Anti-government protests after Monday's bombing in Suruc
erupted in several cities for a second night on Tuesday, with
some of the demonstrators chanting "Murderer Islamic State,
collaborator Erdogan and AKP".
"Although Islamic State has been held responsible for this
attack, Turkey's AKP government, by resisting the taking of
effective measures to prevent Islamic State and other
reactionary forces, bears the real responsibility," the
opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), whose support base
is mostly Kurdish, said in a statement.
Turkey's NATO allies have expressed concern about control of
its border with Syria which in parts runs directly parallel with
territory controlled by Islamic State. The prospect of conflict
spilling onto Turkish soil, embroiling Kurds, Islamist militants
and security forces will raise alarm inside and outside Turkey.
Speaking during a break from a cabinet meeting attended by
the commander of Turkey's ground forces on Wednesday, Deputy
Prime Minister and government spokesman Bulent Arinc told
reporters border security would be tightened.
"What is important in the face of Deash (Islamic State) is
to block the terrorists' transit points and to have physical
obstacles to this. A physical security system will be
established at the border," he said, without giving details.
SUSPECT HAD TRAVELLED TO SYRIA
A senior Turkish official told Reuters there was "strong
evidence" to suggest the bomber was a 20-year old man born in
the southeastern province of Adiyaman and of Kurdish origin, who
had travelled to Syria last year with the help of a group linked
to Islamic State.
"He was active in a Syria-linked group supporting the
Islamic State. We know that he went to Syria illegally. It was
not possible to track him during his time there," the official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the investigation.
He had links with another alleged bomber who attacked an HDP
rally in the mostly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir days
ahead of a June 7 parliamentary election, killing four people
and wounding at least 200, the official said.
The Radikal newspaper quoted what it said was the man's
mother saying he was a former student at Adiyaman university who
had worked as a painter with his 25-year-old brother before
going abroad.
"I don't know where he is now. I don't know if they joined
ISIL (Islamic State), if they went for jihad," Semure Alagoz
told the newspaper. They are both good kids, they wouldn't harm
anyone."
Two lawmakers from the HDP submitted separate parliamentary
motions on Wednesday naming a 20-year old woman as a suspect,
and asking why police had released her from custody last month.
PROTESTS, MEDIA BANS
The turmoil comes at a difficult time for Turkey, with a
caretaker government in charge while the AKP seeks a junior
coalition partner after losing its majority in the June election
for the first time in more than a decade.
At least 51 people have been arrested in protests in
Istanbul alone and police seized more than 200 petrol bombs and
a rifle, the governor's office in Turkey's biggest city said.
There were also protests overnight in the capital Ankara,
where demonstrators carried pictures of those killed in the
Suruc attack as well as banners of the youth federation of which
many of the victims were members.
Anti-government groups have vowed further demonstrations and
the HDP has called for supporters to converge in Istanbul for a
mass rally this weekend.
The prospect of further unrest has unnerved investors
already worried by the uncertain political outlook.
The lira was the worst performer among major
emerging market currencies on Wednesday, falling more than one
percent against the dollar, while Turkish stocks also fell.
Access to Twitter was blocked for several hours
after a court in Suruc ordered the removal of images of the
blast and its aftermath. Facebook and YouTube avoided a ban
after quickly complying with the court order, according to a
statement from the Turkish union of internet access providers.
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, Can Sezer and Daren
Butler in Istanbul; Ece Toksabay and Mert Ozkan in Ankara,
Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Ralph Boulton and Andrew Heavens)