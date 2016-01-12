ANKARA Jan 12 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Tuesday that Russia was preparing the ground to create a
'boutique' Syrian state around the northern province of Latakia
and that it has been carrying out attacks against Turkmens
there.
In a speech to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan also
slammed Iran, saying Tehran was using developments in countries
like Syria, Iraq and Yemen to expand its sphere of influence and
that it was trying to spark a dangerous process with a stance
turning sectarian differences into conflict.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)