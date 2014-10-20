ANKARA Oct 20 Iranian television pointed the
finger at Turkey on Monday over the death of a Lebanese-American
journalist killed in a car crash while working for Iran's Press
TV in Turkey near the besieged Syrian border town of Kobani.
However, the governor of the Turkish province where the
crash occurred dismissed the allegations as unfounded, saying an
investigation was under way.
Serena Shim, a Lebanese-American journalist, was killed on
Sunday when the car she was travelling in collided with a heavy
vehicle, Turkish media reported.
Hundreds of journalists have descended on the area in
southeastern Turkey to be within sight of the Syrian town of
Kobani, where Kurdish forces have been fighting for more than a
month to stave off an advance by the militants of Islamic State.
Hamid Reza Emadi, the head of Press TV's newsroom, told the
English-language channel that Iran would pursue the matter
through legal means.
"Her death is very suspect and it is likely an outcome of
her critical expository reports of the adverse impact of Turkish
and Saudi policies on Syrian refugees," he said.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry official said the ministry had no
information on the case and other government officials were not
available to comment. But Izzettin Kucuk, governor of Sanliurfa
province, rejected the allegations.
"Turkey is a democratic state of law. The allegations are
completely untrue," he told the state-run Anatolian news agency.
"These are efforts designed to put Turkey in a difficult
position. When the investigation is completed we will make a
statement."
HARASSMENT
Emadi said Shim had called her bosses two days before her
death to report constant harassment by Turkish security forces,
who she said had told locals she was a spy.
Shim reported in the days before her death that she had
uncovered evidence of Turkish trucks crossing the border to
bring aid to Islamic State fighters.
Turkey has taken in well over a million Syrian refugees,
many of whom have fled before Islamic State.
Yet repeated denials by Turkey have failed to quell
widespread rumours among Kurds close to the border, resentful of
its refusal to step in to rescue Kobani from Islamic State, that
it has helped the radical Sunni Islamist group.
With many of the region's current conflicts pitting Sunni
Muslims against Shi'ites, mostly Sunni Turkey finds itself, with
both Saudi Arabia and Islamic State, on the opposite side of the
fault line to Shi'ite Iran and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
whom it wants to see removed from power.
The Syrian conflict in particular has undermined what were
once close ties between Iran and Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan.
Ali Larijani, Iran's influential parliamentary speaker, said
this month that "Turkey's role in Syria is very dangerous and
should be closely monitored".
Turkey and Iran respectively rank 154th and 173rd in the
Reporters Without Borders press freedom index for 2014.
Driving in Turkey is a notoriously dangerous affair, with
speeds high and seatbelts rarely worn. An estimated 10,000
people are killed each year on the country's roads, according to
the World Health Organization.
