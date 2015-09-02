* Workers seized from mainly Shi'ite district
* No claim of responsibility
* Turks were deliberately targeted, Ankara says
(Adds Abadi statement)
By Stephen Kalin and Asli Kandemir
BAGHDAD/ANKARA Sept 2 Gunmen in military uniform
seized 18 Turkish workers from a sports stadium they were
building in northeastern Baghdad on Wednesday, their company
said, in what Ankara said appeared to have been a targeted
kidnapping of its countrymen.
Diplomats have said Turkey could suffer reprisals after
abandoning months of reticence to launch air strikes against
Islamic State in neighbouring Syria and open its bases to a
U.S.-led coalition fighting the Sunni Muslim militants.
The workers were taken in the predominantly Shi'ite district
of Habibiya, Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General
Saad Maan said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Turkish
Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said investigators in both
countries were cooperating.
"People dressed in military uniforms broke down the door at
3 a.m. (midnight GMT) and abducted all these people," said Ugur
Dogan, chief executive of Nurol Holding, which owns the
construction firm.
Last year, 46 Turkish citizens were seized by Islamic State
militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul. They were released
unharmed after more than three months in captivity.
Islamic State regularly claims suicide bomb attacks in
Baghdad, but Shi'ite militias and other armed groups are also
active there.
The Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad has intensified
security in the city this week ahead of plans to ease access to
the fortified Green Zone and eliminate no-go zones set up by
militias and political parties.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is trying to
reform a governing system he says is riddled with graft and
incompetence, accused "corrupt and organised criminals" of
Wednesday's kidnappings, but did not finger a particular group
or specify the Turkish abductees.
Two police sources said the gunmen arrived in a convoy of
black sports utility vehicles. Maan denied reports that up to
three Iraqis had also been abducted, and put the number of
people kidnapped at 16.
A spokesman for the Turkish foreign ministry said Turkish
nationals had been specifically picked out by the attackers,
without giving further details.
An Islamic State video released last month accused Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan of "selling the country to crusaders"
and of allowing U.S. access to Turkish bases "just to keep his
post".
Kurtulmus also said no contact had been established with a
Turkish soldier who went missing late on Tuesday following
cross-border fire from Islamic State-held territory in northern
Syria, which left one other soldier dead.
(Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh
Lawson)