* Iraqi, Turkish PMs give joint news conference
* Turkey may extend training of Iraqi fighters
* Could provide weapons to Iraq
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, Dec 25 Turkey and Iraq, both worried by
the advance of Islamic State, pledged on Thursday to work
towards greater military cooperation in their fight against the
ultra radical Sunni militants.
Turkey is already training Kurdish peshmerga fighters in
northern Iraq to help them battle Islamic State insurgents, who
control territory in Iraq and Syria.
Some major battles are being fought very close to Turkish
borders, and Turkey has become a haven for thousands who fled
the militants.
Turkey is ready to work with Iraq to extend its military
assistance, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said at a joint news
conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Haider al-Abadi.
Abadi, the first Iraqi prime minister to visit Turkey since
his predecessor Nouri al-Maliki's visit in 2010, signalled
Turkey could also be sending arms to Iraq.
"There are preparations being made with the assistance of
the Turkish side in providing us with weapons," Abadi said.
Turkey, a NATO member with a 1,200 km border with Syria and
Iraq, began its training of Iraqi peshmerga forces last month,
and said this could be extended to Iraq's National Guard.
"Our defence ministers will carry out a more detailed study
on this issue. We already have provided support in terms of
military training. We are ready to give whatever further
assistance we can in these areas," Davutoglu said.
Ankara has refused to take a frontline military role in the
air offensive mounted by a U.S.-led coalition against the
insurgents, saying there could be no lasting stability with air
strikes alone.
Supported by air strikes, Iraqi Kurdish fighters this week
broke an Islamic State siege of Sinjar mountain in western Iraq,
freeing hundreds of Yazidis who had been trapped there for
months.
Abadi said Iraqi forces were fighting to root out the
militants and were regaining territory.
"Their grip is weakening," he said.
Turkey and Iraq have had tense relations for years. Maliki's
government was angered by Ankara strengthening ties with
northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, with which Baghdad
had been locked in a bitter feud over oil.
Relations have improved since Abadi took office in September
and since Baghdad and Arbil clinched an initial deal on the
sharing of oil export revenues.
Contrary to Maliki, Abadi said Iraq supported increasing its
oil exports via a Kurdish-built pipeline going through Turkey.
"We would like strengthen this agreement and carry on these
exports via Turkey. This is in the interest of Iraq."
(Aditional reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)