By Humeyra Pamuk
| ISTANBUL, April 13
ISTANBUL, April 13 A prominent media advocacy
group on Wednesday called on Turkish authorities to protect
journalists after a Syrian reporter was gunned down in broad
daylight by Islamic State militants in southeastern Turkey - the
fourth such in six months.
Zaher al-Shurqat, an online broadcaster for Aleppo Today who
regularly travelled to Syria to report from the front-line in
the fight against Islamic State, was shot in the neck on Sunday
by a masked attacker in Gaziantep near the Syria border.
He died in hospital two days later, Turkey's Dogan News
agency reported. Islamic State's Amaq news agency, in a
statement from the group claiming responsibility for Shurqat's
killing, said his journalistic work had been "antagonistic" to
Islamic State.
"Turkish authorities must urgently demonstrate that killing
journalists on the streets of Turkey is unacceptable and will
not go unpunished," Nina Ognianova, a senior representative of
the U.S.-based Committee To Protect Journalists, said in a
statement.
NATO member Turkey has increasingly become a target for
Islamic State which is blamed to have carried out two of the
four suicide bombings this year, targeting capital Ankara and
biggest Turkish city Istanbul.
Gaziantep, where Shurqat was based, is a hub for Syrian
activists and journalists documenting the war. It is also home
to one of the largest Syrian refugee populations in Turkey, and
lies just across the frontier from the IS-controlled Syrian town
of Jarablus. Police frequently target Islamic State networks in
the city.
Shurqat's killing comes three months after Naji Jerf, a
Syrian activist and documentary maker who made a film about
Islamic State, was gunned down on the street in Gaziantep.
Previous to that, two Syrian activists who worked for Raqqa
Is Being Slaughtered Silently, a campaign group against Islamic
State, were shot in the head and beheaded in the nearby city of
Sanliurfa.
Jerf and the two activists had appealed to the Turkish
police after they received death threats, their friends and
fellow activists in Istanbul and Gaziantep told Reuters earlier
this year.
The Islamic State statement said: "A group of militants
belonging to Islamic State shot down yesterday the media
personality Zaher al-Shurqat, who had been presenting a show
antagonistic to IS."
"We call on security officials to hunt down Zaher
al-Shurqat's killers, bring them to justice, and ensure
journalists can work safely throughout the country," CPJ's
Ognianova said.
A member of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in
Syria and Iraq, Turkey has been accused by its Western partners
of lax border controls that have let foreign fighters cross into
Syria to join the Sunni hardline group. Ankara denies any
negligence.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by David
Dolan and Richard Balmforth)