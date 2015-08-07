* Mainly Kurdish eastern Turkey sees upsurge in violence
* Local lawmaker urges security forces to pull back in
Silopi
* Two soldiers killed in separate attacks in Van, Agri
SILOPI, Turkey, Aug 7 Five people were killed in
eastern Turkey on Friday in a series of clashes between security
forces and Kurdish militants, part of a surge in violence that
has put further strain on a fragile peace process between Ankara
and the rebels.
Three people were killed and seven wounded during clashes
between police and militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) in the town of Silopi in Sirnak province, close to
Turkey's borders with Syria and Iraq, authorities said.
In two other separate incidents in Van and Agri provinces,
the militants killed two soldiers, bringing the death toll among
Turkish security forces since July 20 to at least 21.
Violence has swept eastern Turkey since last month when the
outlawed PKK ramped up attacks on security forces and Ankara
launched reciprocal air strikes against the militants in Turkey
and northern Iraq.
The provincial governor's office in Silopi said PKK
militants had dug trenches and erected barricades across the
town and that they had then attacked security forces with
rockets, handmade explosives and rifles at 5:30 am (0230 GMT).
The statement said a 17-year-old youth and a 58-year-old man
were among those killed and that operations were still
continuing.
Sporadic gunfire rang out and smoke billowed into the sky,
Reuters TV footage showed. Armoured jeeps and water cannon
vehicles patrolled the streets as masked youths looked on from
street corners.
Two police officers were among the wounded, the governor's
office said.
A lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party,
Faysal Sariyildiz, told reporters the casualties were civilians
and that he had seen no sign of armed militants, contradicting
official accounts.
Hundreds of police backed up by armoured vehicles had tried
to enter the town and had opened fire on local people, he said.
"The police must withdraw immediately and tension must be
lowered," Sariyildiz said. "We are concerned that the number of
dead and wounded will rise. If that happens it will spread to
other cities across the country."
UNCERTAINTY
The upsurge in clashes comes at a time of political
uncertainty in Turkey, where efforts to forge a coalition
government after an inconclusive June election have yet to yield
fruit and with a snap election emerging as a possibility.
The PKK announced it was stepping up attacks in mid-July
over what it said were ceasefire violations by Turkish forces.
Violence has worsened since Turkey began an air campaign
against PKK camps in northern Iraq on July 24, in what Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called a "synchronised fight against
terror". Turkish jets have also hit Islamic State positions in
Syria and Ankara has allowed the U.S.-led coalition targeting
the IS militants to use its air bases to launch further raids.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United
States and European Union, launched its insurgency in 1984 and
more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Ankara launched the peace process with jailed PKK leader
Abdullah Ocalan in late 2012.
(Reporting by Reuters TV and Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir
Writing by Ece Toksabay and Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth
Jones)