ANKARA Aug 11 Turkey launched a series of air strikes against Kurdish militants on Monday and Tuesday, hitting 17 targets in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the military said.

Turkey has been roiled by increasing violence between the military and the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). At least nine people were killed in a wave of attacks on Turkish security forces on Monday, some of those in the southeast.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)