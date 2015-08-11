ANKARA Aug 11 The militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the bombing of an Istanbul police station on Monday in which four people died.

In a statement released on one of its websites on Tuesday, the PKK named three of its militants who died in the attack and during a subsequent firefight with Turkish security forces. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)