ISTANBUL Aug 13 Turkey does not expect to deploy ground forces in Syria to fight Islamic State, although that option should remain on the table, Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu said in a television interview on Thursday.

"Right now, no ground operation is envisaged, but in the future whatever is needed to fight Islamic State - including ground operations - should be done, this is my personal opinion," Cavusoglu told HaberTurk TV. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)