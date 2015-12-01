* Russia has moved air defence system into Syria
* Germany, U.S. have moved Patriots out of Turkey
By Robin Emmott, Sabine Siebold and Arshad Mohammed
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 NATO allies sought on Tuesday to
strengthen Turkey's defences along its Syrian border after the
United States withdrew its missile defence battery for
modernisation, leaving Ankara exposed as Russia intensifies
actions in the area.
Germany has also removed its Patriot battery supporting
Turkish air defences on the frontier, leaving Spain as lone NATO
ally with Patriots there, and raising strategy questions at a
time when Ankara says it faces Russian airspace violations.
"We need to support Turkey," Canada's Foreign Minister
Stephane Dion said on arrival in Brussels for meetings with his
NATO peers, as offers of ships and aircraft began to trickle in
from allies.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will also push for other
NATO members to do more to protect Turkey as well as to step up
actions in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State
militants in Syria, a senior State Department official said.
"We have a number of allies who are considering increasing
their effort to support Turkish sovereignty and security, but
also looking at operations in Syria, adding to what the French
have been doing over recent weeks," the official told reporters.
"The secretary will make the case that we need even more."
Foreign ministers are expected to formally agree on Tuesday
to send more military hardware to Turkey's borders and NATO
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected a decisions
on a package "within weeks".
NATO deployed its Patriot missiles along the border in
January 2013, to shoot down any missiles from Syria's conflict
fired into Turkish territory. Ankara had appealed to the
alliance to maintain the defences even before the flare-up of
tensions with Russia over airspace violations.
Turkey shot down a Russian bomber in its airspace on Nov.
24, in the first known incident of its kind since the Cold War.
While the Turkish air force has shown it is capable of
intercepting Russian jets on bombing raids in Syria that stray
into Turkish airspace, diplomats say sending military support to
Turkey is also designed to reassure Ankara and calm tensions.
So far, the United States has moved jets to the Turkish NATO
air base Incirlik, while Britain has said it will also send jets
to the region. Germany and Denmark are sending ships to the NATO
fleet in the eastern Mediterranean.
Seeking to engage with Russia to defeat Islamic State,
NATO's Stoltenberg said strengthening the Turkish air defence
was not a knee-jerk reaction to the Nov.24 incident.
"We have decided to address the need to support Turkey
before the incident last week," he said. "The focus now should
be on how we can de-escalate and how we can calm tensions."
However, diplomats noted that Islamic State does not have an
air force that could confront NATO's anti-aircraft deterrents.
Russia has said it will move a modern air defence system
that can hit missiles and aircraft from up to 400 kilometres
away to its Syrian base at Latakia.
