* Russia has moved air defence system into Syria
* NATO allies see need to strengthen southern flank
* Germany, U.S. have moved Patriot missiles out of Turkey
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 NATO allies plan to send patrol
aircraft and missiles to strengthen Ankara's air defences on its
border with Syria, officials said on Tuesday, following Turkey's
shooting-down of a Russian bomber.
As NATO countries seek to reassure Ankara over the fallout
of Russia's incursions into its air space, a decision by Germany
and the United States to remove their Patriot missile batteries
from Turkey left other allies to fill the gap.
While the German and U.S. steps were announced weeks ago,
Russia's surprise intervention in Syria's civil war in September
has galvanised NATO countries to offer additional help to
Turkey's air force.
Spain is now the only NATO nation with Patriots in Turkey.
"We must make full use of the capabilities we have to
counter threats on NATO's southern flank," Lithuanian Foreign
Minister Linas Linkevicius told Reuters in Brussels during
meetings with other NATO foreign ministers, as offers of ships
and aircraft began to trickle in from allies.
"We must support our ally Turkey," he said.
Diplomats said measures are likely to include more ships
from NATO members in the eastern Mediterranean, more NATO planes
based in the Turkish base at Incirlik and more missile defence
batteries in addition to that of Spain.
Foreign ministers said in a statement that the situation on
Turkey's border with Syria and Iraq was "highly unstable" and
committed to increase Turkey's air defences, which they
described as "assurance measures".
"We remain determined ... to continue developing additional
NATO assurance measures and allies are working to prepare other
possible contributions," ministers said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected a
decision on a package "within weeks" but sought to portray the
reinforcements as separate from Russia's air incursions and
called for Russia and Turkey to seek a solution to the tensions.
INTERCEPTOR JETS
NATO deployed its Patriot surface-to-air missiles along the
border in January 2013 to shoot down any missiles from Syria's
conflict fired into Turkish territory. Ankara had appealed to
the alliance to maintain the defences even before the flare-up
of tensions with Russia over air space violations.
Turkey shot down a Russian bomber in its air space on Nov.
24, the first known incident of its kind since the Cold War and
one that has deeply strained ties between Turkey and Russia.
Moscow, which denies violating Turkish air space, has
responded to the incident by announcing it will deploy its
advanced S-400 missile defence system that can hit missiles and
aircraft up to 400 km (250 miles) away.
Russian news agencies also reported that Su-34 fighter
bombers were in action in Syria on Monday for the first time,
equipped with air-to-air missiles for self-defence.
While the Turkish air force has shown it is capable of
intercepting Russian jets on bombing raids in Syria that stray
into Turkish air space, ministers say sending military support
to Turkey is also designed to reassure Ankara and calm tensions.
Some, including Germany and the Netherlands, want Turkey and
NATO headquarters to discuss the air incursions with Russia.
"There is a necessity to talk military and military between
NATO and the Russian Federation to avoid these kinds of
incidents, conflicts, because they are very risky," Dutch
Foreign Minister Bert Koenders told reporters.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for
NATO envoys to hold a special meeting with Russia. Such meetings
were suspended by NATO foreign ministers in April last year
after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
So far, the United States has moved special fighter jets
designed to intercept bombers and reconnaissance aircraft to the
Turkish NATO air base Incirlik, while Britain has said it will
also send jets to the region once NATO's decision is formalised.
Germany and Denmark are sending ships to the NATO fleet in
the eastern Mediterranean. NATO could also send its surveillance
planes, called Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), that
can be used to direct air fights too.
