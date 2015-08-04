(Removes reference to Statoil which no longer has stake,
ANKARA Aug 4 Kurdish militants attacked
Turkey's Shah Deniz pipeline carrying natural gas from
Azerbaijan early on Tuesday, but the blast did not impact supply
as flow had already been halted for maintenance, the energy
minister said on Tuesday.
The blast came days after another attack by the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) halted flows along a pipeline
carrying crude oil to Turkey from Iraq.
"With last night's attack, the separatist terror
organisation (PKK) has once again shown that they aim to prevent
our people from accessing their most basic needs," Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz said in an e-mailed statement.
The explosion on the Shah Deniz pipeline took place in
Turkey's Posof province near the border with Georgia early on
Tuesday.
Britain's BP said on Monday it had suspended
operations on the Shah Deniz platform in the Caspian Sea as well
as the Shah Deniz facility inside the Sangachal terminal for
planned maintenance from Aug. 2.
Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being
developed by partners including BP, Azeri state energy company
SOCAR and others.
There has been a surge in violence by the PKK against
Turkish security forces and infrastructure since mid-July.
Turkey launched reciprocal air strikes against PKK camps in
northern Iraq on July 24.
