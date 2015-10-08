ISTANBUL Oct 8 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
told Russia there were other places Turkey could get natural gas
and other countries that could build its first nuclear plant, in
the wake of Russian incursions into Turkish air space during its
air campaign in Syria.
Russian aircraft twice entered Turkish air space at the
weekend. Turkish F-16 jets have also been harassed by
Syrian-based missile systems and unidentified planes since then.
"We can't accept the current situation. Russia's
explanations on the air space violations are not convincing,"
the Turkish daily Sabah and others quoted Erdogan as telling
reporters as he flew to Japan for an official visit.
He said he was resentful over what had happened but did not
currently plan to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"These are matters for Russia to think about. If the
Russians don't build the Akkuyu (nuclear plant in southern
Turkey) another will come and build it," he said.
Turkey in 2013 commissioned Russia's state-owned Rosatom to
build four 1,200-megawatt reactors, but a start date for what is
Turkey's first nuclear power plant project has not yet been set.
"We are Russia's number one natural gas consumer. Losing
Turkey would be a serious loss for Russia. If necessary, Turkey
can get its natural gas from many different places," he said.
Around 28-30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Turkey's 50 bcm
annual natural gas needs are met by Russia.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)