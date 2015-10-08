* Erdogan critical of Russian air space violations
* Turkey dependent on Russia for gas, nuclear expertise
* Ankara would struggle to replace Russian supplies
(Adds comments from energy officials, details)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Oct 8 President Tayyip Erdogan, angered
by Russian incursions into Turkish air space, has warned Russia
there are other places Turkey could get natural gas and other
countries that could build its first nuclear plant.
Russian aircraft twice entered Turkish air space at the
weekend as Moscow carried out air strikes in Syria. Turkish F-16
jets have also been harassed by Syrian-based missile systems and
unidentified planes since then.
"We can't accept the current situation. Russia's
explanations on the air space violations are not convincing,"
the Turkish daily Sabah and other media quoted Erdogan as
telling reporters as he flew to Japan for an official visit.
Russia's air strikes in support of President Bashar
al-Assad's forces have shifted the balance of power in the
Syrian conflict and dealt a blow to Turkey's aspirations of
seeing Assad removed from power.
But beyond protesting, there is little Turkey can do.
Russia is Turkey's largest natural gas supplier, with Ankara
buying 28-30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of its 50 bcm of natural
gas needs annually from Russia. Other major suppliers are Iran
and Azerbaijan, with a small amount planned from Turkmenistan.
Turkey commissioned Russia's state-owned Rosatom in 2013 to
build four 1,200-megawatt reactors in a project worth $20
billion, although a start date for what will be Turkey's first
nuclear power plant has not yet been set.
Erdogan said he was resentful over the Russian intervention
in Syria, which Turkey sees as its own backyard, but did not
currently plan to speak to President Vladimir Putin.
"These are matters for Russia to think about. If the
Russians don't build the Akkuyu (nuclear plant) another will
come and build it," he was quoted as saying.
"We are Russia's number one natural gas consumer. Losing
Turkey would be a serious loss for Russia. If necessary, Turkey
can get its natural gas from many different places."
There was no immediate reaction to his comments from Moscow.
"NOT REALISTIC"
The inflexible nature of gas infrastructure means shifting
from one supplier to another is not straightforward. Turkey
imports Russian gas primarily through two pipelines, one passing
through the northwestern region of Thrace, the other entering
Turkey from under the Black Sea.
"Erdogan's statements on gas are not realistic at all.
Turkey is dependent on Russia in the short and medium terms,"
said one private-sector gas official.
"No gas entry from Thrace means the end of Turkey as that
gas pipeline feeds all of Istanbul and the Marmara region. There
is no alternative pipeline system that can bring this gas."
Turkey could look to boost purchases of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from Nigeria and Algeria to plug a potential gas
shortage, although that would be a costly option for a country
whose annual energy imports bill already exceeds $50 billion.
It is already looking to increase gas imports from
Turkmenistan, currently a marginal supplier, but energy analysts
say Russia has blocked such moves. Erdogan is due to visit
Turkmenistan on Monday.
The Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), in which Turkey has a
30 percent stake, is expected to bring Turkey 6 bcm of Azeri gas
but only after mid-2018 when the pipeline becomes operational.
Turkey's surplus in electricity generation means it can
afford to live without a nuclear power plant for several years
to come.
"Turkey is not dependant on nuclear energy right now," a
Turkish energy official said. "There is an overcapacity in power
right now, which will continue until 2020... So if the nuclear
plant is not built right away, that won't create a problem.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk
and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Timothy
Heritage)