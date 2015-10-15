(Adds background)
ANKARA Oct 15 The Russian air force officially
informed the Turkish military on Thursday about violations of
Turkish air space by its warplanes earlier this month and steps
it will take to prevent a repetition, Turkey's armed forces said
in a statement.
Russian planes violated the airspace of NATO member Turkey
on Oct. 3 and 4 during strike missions against Syrian opposition
targets in Syria.
A Russian air force delegation informed the Turkish military
of the violations at a meeting in Ankara and told them of
measures being taken to prevent a repetition of such incursions,
the Turkish statement said.
Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan, angered by the Russian
violations, warned Russia there were other places where Turkey
could get natural gas and other countries with whom it could
build nuclear plant.
The two countries are closely connected through energy, but
are at odds over Syrian policy. Turkey says it will not welcome
any solution that includes Syrian President Beshar Assad whom
Russia supports.
Russia is expecting consultations to take place in the next
few days with Turkish officials about Syria, Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted on Thursday as
saying by RIA news agency.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Richard Balmforth)