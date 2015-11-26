ANKARA Nov 26 Turkey and Russia do not have the
luxury of unfriendly relations, Turkey's EU minister said on
Thursday, two days after Turkish jets shot down a Russian plane
along the Syria border.
Speaking in Ankara, Volkan Bozkir said he expected ties with
Moscow to be maintained following the incident, which elicited a
furious response from President Vladimir Putin.
Bozkir also said that progress was expected on Turkey's
stalled bid to join the EU, with chapter 17 of the accession
process -- dealing with economy and monetary policy -- due to be
opened on December 14-15.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing
by Ece Toksabay)