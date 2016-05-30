ANKARA May 30 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
has accused Russia of providing anti-aircraft weaponry and
rockets to militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK), the pro-government Star newspaper and other local media
reported on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on board his airplane after a visit to
the southeastern province of Diyarbakir over the weekend,
Erdogan accused Moscow of transferring weaponry to the PKK via
Iraq and Syria, the Star newspaper said.
"At this moment, terrorists are using anti-aircraft guns and
missiles supplied by Russia. The separatist terrorist
organisation is equipped with these weapons. They have been
transferred to them via Syria and Iraq," the Star reported
Erdogan as saying.
The "separatist terrorist organisation" is a Turkish
government term for the PKK, which has waged a three-decade
insurgency against the state that has left more than 40,000
people dead, mostly PKK militants in the largely Kurdish
southeast.
The government was not immediately available to confirm the
report.
While Erdogan has previously castigated Russia for its
support of Kurdish fighters in Syria, the latest comments appear
to be the first time he has accused Moscow of supplying arms to
the PKK, seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States
and Europe.
Ankara also considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters to be
a terrorist group and has been enraged by both Russian and U.S.
backing for the group, which is battling Islamic State militants
in Syria.
Turkey, a NATO member, is part of the U.S.-led coalition
against Islamic State in Syria and is also one of the most vocal
opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Moscow is backing
Assad, although it has said it supports the Syrian Kurds in the
struggle against Islamic State.
Relations between Ankara and Moscow soured after Turkey shot
down a Russian warplane over Syria last year, prompting a raft
of sanctions from Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in April promised support
for Syrian Kurds, saying they were a serious force in the fight
against terrorism.
Russia has also accused Turkey of hindering Kurdish forces
in their fight against Islamic State and using the fight against
terrorism as a pretext to crack down on Kurdish organisations in
Syria and Turkey.
