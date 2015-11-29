ANKARA Nov 29 The body of the pilot killed when Turkey shot down a Russian jet last week was taken to Turkey late on Saturday to be handed over to Russia on Moscow's request, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday.

The body is being treated in accordance with the Orthodox tradition, Davutoglu said in a news conference in Ankara before going to Brussels for a meeting with EU leaders on migration.

Davutoglu said with different coalitions operating in Syria with differing objectives, similar incidents to that of the downing of the Russian jet could happen unless there was information sharing and coordination. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Janet Lawrence)