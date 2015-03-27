Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
ANKARA, March 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian King Salman, in which he received information on the Yemen military campaign, presidential sources said on Friday.
Saudi warplanes backed by Arab allies and with U.S. logistical support have launched bombing raids against Shi'ite Houthi rebels in recent days, action which Ankara has said it is backing. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.