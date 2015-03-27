ANKARA, March 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian King Salman, in which he received information on the Yemen military campaign, presidential sources said on Friday.

Saudi warplanes backed by Arab allies and with U.S. logistical support have launched bombing raids against Shi'ite Houthi rebels in recent days, action which Ankara has said it is backing. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)