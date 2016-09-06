ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Two Turkish soldiers were
killed and five others were wounded when Islamic State launched
a rocket attack on two Turkish tanks near the village of al-Waqf
in northern Syria, Turkey's military said on Tuesday.
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters seized two villages, the
military said, as part of an operation called Euphrates Shield,
which started on Aug.24 with Turkey-backed rebels fighting under
the loose banner of the FSA taking the border town of Jarablus.
Two FSA fighters were also killed, while two others were
wounded, the Turkish military said.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Gareth Jones)