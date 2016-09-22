ANKARA, Sept 22 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan's spokesman on Thursday ruled out the possibility of
Turkey joining an operation by coalition forces against Islamic
State militants in Syria's Raqqa if Kurdish fighters also take
part.
"Negotiations are still ongoing, there is nothing certain
yet. Our principled stance is the same as it was with Manbij and
Jarablus. It is out of the question for us to take part in an
operation in which the PYD/YPG are present," Ibrahim Kalin told
an interview on state run news channel TRT Haber.
Turkey considers Kurdish YPG forces fighting in Syria as
closely linked to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, and
deems both groups terrorist organisations.
"In principle, we support Raqqa and the other Syrian cities
being cleansed from Daesh, but as we said before, we have
principles and conditions on the issue," Kalin said, using an
Arabic name for Islamic State.
